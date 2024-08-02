SHE’S BACK: Carrie Underwood returning to her roots as new ‘American Idol’ judge

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is one of the greatest success stories to come out of “American Idol,” and now she’s going to help them find someone to follow in her footsteps.

“American Idol” announced on Thursday that when it returns for its 23rd season, its eighth on ABC, Underwood will join the judging panel with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. She replaces Katy Perry who announced she was stepping away from the show after seven seasons.

Atlanta’s Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted every season of the show, will return as host.

Underwood’s 2025 return to the series will mark exactly 20 years since she won the show’s fourth season back in 2005.

Since then, the 41-year-old Oklahoma native has gone on to make a name for herself and has won eight Grammy awards, the first of which came less than two years after winning “American Idol.”

“As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Auditions for the next season of “American Idol” kick off virtually on August 12.

For those of us here in the Peach State, you can get your dream started with auditions on August 16.

