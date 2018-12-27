Have you seen this missing Georgia sheriff's K-9?

DADE COUNTY, Ga. - Dade County sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help finding their missing K-9.
According to the sheriff’s office, a door on one of the K-9 units malfunctioned Wednesday night and Rocco jumped out of the car on the way to a wreck on an interstate.
He was last seen in the area of the Interstate 59 and Interstate 24 split.
Sheriff’s officials ask that people be careful and do not approach the dog, as he may be hurt.
He is not wearing his harness, only his chain collar.
Anyone who sees Rocco is asked to call Dade County 911 at 706-657-4111.
