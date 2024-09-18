Sheriff to hold news conference after multiple arrests for 2023 murder in Central Georgia

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — After more than a year of investigation, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office announced last Friday that they’d made multiple arrests connected to the March 2023 murder of Kim Harvey-Pollard.

The sheriff’s office said Harvey-Pollard was shot and killed in her home while laying in her bed on March 19, 2023.

After the shooting, investigators working the case worked with multiple agencies to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

According to the sheriff’s office, a covert operation involving multiple agencies executed multiple search warrants and served multiple arrest warrants on Sept. 13, leading to what the sheriff’s office said were multiple arrests and the recovery of valuable evidence in the case.

Wednesday afternoon, Meriwether Sheriff Chuck Smith will hold a news briefing about the case from the West Georgia Technical College Building in Greenville.

While deputies announced the arrests and actions by law enforcement last week, no details of any potential suspects, what the evidence found was or the identities of those arrested has been released.

Previously, the sheriff said the arrests were also related to criminal street gang activity.

