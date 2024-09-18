Haralson County detention deputy fired after child molestation arrest

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Cedartown man has been fired from his job at a county sheriff’s office after his arrest for child molestation on Tuesday.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Roberts was under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation related to a child molestation investigation from outside of Haralson County.

Roberts, who worked as a detention deputy for the sheriff’s office, was immediately fired due to the severity of the charges, the sheriff’s office said. He’d been employed for more than a year.

“I have stood for transparency from the day I took office. I know that the GBI has conducted a careful investigation into this case,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. “Once we knew the results of the investigation and the atrociousness of the charges, we promptly made the decision to dismiss the former deputy as well as make sure we were transparent to the citizens of Haralson County about this investigation and arrest.”

According to jail records from Roberts’ arrest, he was charged with child molestation, incest and aggravated sodomy for committing sodomy with force against someone younger than 10 years old.

Now, he’s in custody at the Polk County Jail and has been denied bond, records show.

