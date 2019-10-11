Sharks taking bite out of Georgia's beloved local shrimp industry

ATLANTA - There were a lot of shark sightings on nearby beaches this summer that may have impacted vacationers. Now those sharks may be impacting what you find in your grocery store.
Georgia fishermen tell Channel 2 Action News regulation protecting some sharks from being over fished is deterring fishermen from catching the fish all together. Commercial shrimp fishermen said a booming population is now tearing up their fishing nets and wallets.
"Sharks can be a nightmare. They just eat at your wallet and your time," explained shrimp boat captain John-Boy Solomon.
The demand for imported shrimp, aging boats and fishermen, along with the sharks are weakening the state's multimillion-dollar industry.
We're talking to shrimp boat captains about how the sharks are *literally* cutting a hole into business -- and what researchers are doing to make sure shrimp are plentiful at the grocery stores, Monday on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}