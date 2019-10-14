Levi's Call: 2 children taken from Powder Springs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Levi's Call has been activated for 2-year-old twins taken in Powder Springs.
Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira were allegedly abducted by their father, Jose Patillo, around 1 a.m. Monday. Patillo is believed to be driving a 2016 White Kia Sorrento with Georgia license plate number CAP7259.
Investigators believe the 22-year-old might be taking the children to California. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Georgia Emergency Management said the children's mother, Yajaria Ramirez, is believed to be traveling with them.
"The children are believed to be in extreme danger," the alert said.
