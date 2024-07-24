Severe storm damages warehouse, sends construction materials scattering in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A severe thunderstorm damaged a warehouse under construction in Butts County.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the severe storms as they moved through north Georgia on Tuesday night.

Workers had to board up a glass door at a warehouse on Logistics Parkway in Butts County. One of the workers told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that flying debris smashed through the door.

Sheet rock, metal awning and other construction material were scattered in the grass. The building is under construction and no one was around when the storm hit the area.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to see if there was any other storm damage reports in the county.

Nitz says the National Weather Service will check out the storm damage on Wednesday.

