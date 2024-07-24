Flash flood warning remains across parts of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warning is expected to expire at 9:45 p.m.

Currently, part of Interstate 285 near Roswell Road and Georgia 400 is shut down because of flooding.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

More widespread showers and storms are likely later this week

Chance for rain anywhere at any time

Potential for 1-2″+ of rain across north Georgia through the end of the week

Scattered showers this evening





