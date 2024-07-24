Flash flood warning remains across parts of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta.
A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warning is expected to expire at 9:45 p.m.
Currently, part of Interstate 285 near Roswell Road and Georgia 400 is shut down because of flooding.
Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:
- More widespread showers and storms are likely later this week
- Chance for rain anywhere at any time
- Potential for 1-2″+ of rain across north Georgia through the end of the week
