Several trees down in Coweta County after severe storms roll through

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in Coweta County are waking up to several trees down after a line of severe weather moved through the area Sunday.
A tornado warning was issued for Coweta County at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning and expired around 4:45 a.m. At this time, the National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado touched down.
Coweta County Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Wilson told Channel 2 Action News that rougly eight trees down around Gordon Road and Moore Road near Moreland.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr is live in the Gordon Oaks subdivision, where several homeowners woke up to large trees down in their yards.
Hear from homeowners who escaped their bedroom before a tree crashed through the side of the home, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Then there’s this. Just pulled into a new subdivision around the corner from last tweet location and we’ve got plenty of large trees down, on top of home . Live report at 9 @wsbtv #gawx pic.twitter.com/qielnns46u— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 24, 2019
