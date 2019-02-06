3 children injured in multicar crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Three children were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving several cars in Cherokee County.
The crash happened on Towne Lake Parkway near the intersection with Interstate 575. Towne Lake Parkway was shut down for a short while as crews worked to clear the accident.
One car was overturned and firefighters had to free someone trapped inside.
In total, three cars, with four adults and three children inside, were involved in the crash. All three children were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with minor injuries.
All three children were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with minor injuries.
