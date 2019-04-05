Seven indicted in Fort Valley State prostitution case

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, the former Fort Valley State University executive assistant to the president and the graduate adviser to one of the oldest sororities on campus, was indicted this week on six counts of prostitution, three counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy in a scandal that rocked the tiny college last summer.
Prosecutors say that the 49-year-old Johnson also performed sex acts in exchange for money and arranged to provide prominent men in the community with another prostitute.
The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office also indicted six men in connection with the case on one count each of solicitation of sodomy and two counts each of pandering stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.
Last April, Channel 2's Nicole Carr began investigating the allegations and found Johnson was the adviser to the campus Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. chapter.
Ernie Suggs with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
