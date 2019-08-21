Senior voters upset about poll location change for special election

ATLANTA - Some people are worried that they won't be able to vote in a special election that starts Monday.
Fulton County called a special election to fill the seat of Commissioner Emma Darnell, who died in May.
Southwest Atlanta neighbors who normally vote at a recreation center in their community found out they will have to vote at other locations. One is almost eight miles away.
The neighbors are upset about the commute, especially the seniors who have to find other forms of transportation.
RIGHT NOW: Voters are holding a rally to protest the voting precinct change. We'll have LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
