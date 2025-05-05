Sen. Raphael Warnock hosts town hall, Pro-Palestine protesters interrupt

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock hosted a town hall on Sunday night to answer questions from his constituents.

Hundreds attended the event at Zion Hill Baptist in Atlanta, where Warnock addressed several topics, including President Donald Trump’s first 100 days of his second term.

“Let me be clear, I’m not going to sugar coat it. These are tough times. And the obstacles seem overwhelming. We have witnessed devastating consequences of this new administration. This has been the longest 100 days of my life,” Warnock said.

The senator spoke on the recent firing of federal workers, Social Security concerns and Trump’s tariffs.

“This president is unserious, playing a reckless game of yo-yo with the American economy. Implementing sweeping and harmful tariff policies and putting some of our strongest global allies at odds with us,” Warnock said.

At one point during the town hall, a group of Pro-Palestine protesters confronted Warnock with “Free Palestine” and “No to Genocide” chants.

Several protesters were removed from the event.

“You can come and express yourself — it’s a very passion issue — or we could have a conversation. We can’t do both things,” Warnock said as one of the protesters was escorted out.

Warnock said he is fighting is for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

