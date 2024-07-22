Secretary of State official: Biden dropping out ‘will not impact’ Georgia election ballots

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden’s decision to no longer run for re-election this November will not have an impact on the Georgia ballots.

Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling posted a statement on X Monday morning to clarify rumors about the state’s ballot.

Biden’s name can be replaced with whoever becomes the Democratic nominee in August.

“So it’s understood, Biden dropping out will not impact Georgia ballots. As the Democrats haven’t had a convention, there is no ‘nominee’ to replace. Trump/Vance will be on the ballot along with Oliver for the Libertarians. Whomever the Democrats nominate will be on as well.”

It is possible that Georgia could have up to seven names on the presidential ballot.

Sterling also posted that signatures for three other candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Cornell West and Claudia de La Cruz are being reviewed by counties.

Jill Stein, who is running for the Green party, would be on the ballot if she gains access in 20 other states, according to Sterling.

When does voting begin? Voters who requested an absentee ballot will be mailed one on Oct. 7. Early voting begins on Oct. 15 and runs for three weeks.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

You can check to see if you are register on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page here.

