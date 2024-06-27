Search underway for nonverbal teen with Autism who disappeared from his home in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help to find a teen boy who left his South Fulton home on Tuesday.
Police said Jobbar Bailey was reported missing on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. after walking out of his home on Grey Fox Way.
Police said Bailey is nonverbal and Autistic.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.
Anyone with information on where Bailey might be is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.
