Search underway for nonverbal teen with Autism who disappeared from his home in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for your help to find a teen boy who left his South Fulton home on Tuesday.

Police said Jobbar Bailey was reported missing on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. after walking out of his home on Grey Fox Way.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Bailey is nonverbal and Autistic.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on where Bailey might be is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cold case of brother, sister stabbed to death solved 34 years later with DNA technology

©2024 Cox Media Group