  • Savannah police officer killed while directing traffic

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Savannah police officer was killed early Friday morning while he was assisting a crash investigation.

    The department held a news conference Friday to announce the death of Anthony Christie. 

    According to authorities, Christie was directing traffic at a crash scene on Interstate 16 when he was hit by a tractor-trailer. 

    Christie was a Navy veteran.

    He leaves behind a wife, Nicole. 

    Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

    “Keep Nicole and Officer Christie in your prayers,” Chief of Police Mark Revenew said.

