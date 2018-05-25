Savannah police officer killed while directing traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Savannah police officer was killed early Friday morning while he was assisting a crash investigation.
The department held a news conference Friday to announce the death of Anthony Christie.
According to authorities, Christie was directing traffic at a crash scene on Interstate 16 when he was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Christie was a Navy veteran.
He leaves behind a wife, Nicole.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
“Keep Nicole and Officer Christie in your prayers,” Chief of Police Mark Revenew said.
The Savannah Police Department is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Anthony Christie. He was fatally wounded after his patrol car was struck by a tractor trailer on Interstate 16 this morning. Please keep his family, friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/nUsXFiFhdA— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 25, 2018
