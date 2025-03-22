Savannah man sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robbery

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County man has been sentenced to prison for the armed robbery of a grocery store that wounded two people.

Jordan Richardson, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Richardson must also pay $23,793 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Jordan Richardson wounded two people during his brief but violent criminal outburst,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lyons. “His crime illustrates the importance of keeping our community safe by taking guns out of the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing them.”

According to court documents and testimony, Richardson waited outside the Jones Red and White Food Store on Ogeechee Road in Savannah in July 2022 for an employee to exit the store with a cash deposit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richardson pulled a pistol on the employee and attempted to rob them.

The employee drove away as Richardson fired a shot.

He then got in his own vehicle and chased the employee, firing at least six more shots at the employee’s vehicle when it stopped at an intersection.

Both the employee and a nearby worker were injured.

A few days later, Richardson was captured by police after an extended vehicle chase through neighborhood streets in which he crashed into two patrol cars.

At the time of the robbery, Richardson was on probation for a previous conviction that included robbery and gun possession.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group