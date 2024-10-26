Sapelo Island dock collapse: Georgia DNR hires firm to conduct independent investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced an independent company was hired to perform an investigation of what led to the collapse of the Sapelo Island gangway.

Engineering firm Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates was hired by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to investigate the collapse, which led to the deaths of seven people.

“Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates is a firm of engineers, architects, and materials scientists specializing in the investigation, testing, and design of repairs for buildings, bridges, and other structures,” according to the DNR announcement.

On the WJE website, they describe their history as including their participation in “the engineering or architectural investigation of many of the United States’ most significant major failures and natural disasters and has assisted in many investigations globally.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the wake of the collapse, state officials have had signage put in place to limit how many people are on the gangway at a time.

“The signage limits the number of individuals on the gangway at any given time to eight adults, or four individuals if dock carts or other equipment are being transported on the gangway,” the DNR said.

It was put in place on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES:

The victims who were confirmed to have died, according to DNR, are:

Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Cynthia Gibbs, 74, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Charles L. Houston, 77, of Darien, Ga.

William Johnson Jr., 73, of Atlanta

Carlotta McIntosh, 93, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Isaiah Thomas, 79, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Queen Welch, 76, of Atlanta

DNR says they’re aware of two other victims who remain hospitalized and in critical condition, in addition to “numerous people” during the incident.

For questions about the incident at Sapelo Island, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has set up a “Frequently Asked Questions” page online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group