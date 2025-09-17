Roswell woman loses $100K in Bitcoin ATM scheme

A woman lost $100,000 in a cryptocurrency scheme after scammers posing as federal agents convinced her to deposit money into Bitcoin ATMs.

Roswell police say it’s part of a growing trend where scammers target the elderly, exploiting their trust and lack of skepticism online or over the phone.

“More are pouring in each week,” Officer Tim Lupo told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

In this particular case, the victim, a woman in her 70s, was deceived by scammers who claimed they were federal agents and that there were warrants out for her arrest.

“They will create a fake crisis. They say your account has been hacked or you’ve been implicated in some type of crime and the only way to protect your money or settle your legal issue is to deposit money through a Bitcoin ATM into digital wallet,” Lupo said.

Police are emphasizing the importance of verifying any such claims, urging people to be suspicious if someone asks for payment in Bitcoin.

