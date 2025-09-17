Man accused of spraying Raid on roommate’s food in air fryer

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to poison his roommate’s food in Kennesaw, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 23, Kennesaw officers responded to a domestic dispute where the victim reported that his roommate, Boonkait Sudhasirikul, had tried to poison his food.

The victim, suspected his food was tampered with after noticing a chemical smell while cooking meatballs in his air fryer.

The victim explained to the officers that he and Sudhasirikul had a history of arguments, though he did not consider their interactions confrontational. Due to this history, the victim had installed a hidden camera in the kitchen, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Kennesaw police, video evidence provided by the victim showed Sudhasirikul, entering the kitchen with a red spray can, spraying a substance into the air fryer basket, and leaving the kitchen.

Authorities said they found a can of Raid Defend Roach and Ant spray in the dining room, matching the one seen in the video. The air fryer, which emitted a chemical smell, was also seized as evidence.

Officers returned to the home and spoked to Sudhasirikul in the driveway. He was then arrested and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group