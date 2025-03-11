Rome police welcome new K9 officer

ROME, Ga. — Rome police has welcomed a new K9 officer to their department.

K9 Cas made his debut at the Rome City Commission meeting on Monday night.

Cas is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois originally from the Netherlands and recently joined the department, coming from Pennsylvania.

He was traveled alongside K9 officer Anthony Banks since November.

The department says Cas is a skilled dual-purpose canine, specializing in narcotics detection, evidence and article recovery, tracking, and apprehension.

