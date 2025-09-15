Rome couple killed in crash caused by reckless driver, police say

A couple died on Saturday after Rome police say a woman was driving recklessly and crashed into their SUV.

The crash happened Saturday around 11:45 a.m. on North Avenue and North Broad Street. Rhonda and Lamont Cornett died at the scene.

Police said a driver in a white Volvo XC90 was traveling north on North Broad Street and hit a man in a Ford Edge. The report states the Volvo driver left the scene and then hit the Cornetts’ Hyundai Santa Fe.

“Speed and other factors are being considered in the investigation, which is ongoing,” a department spokesperson said.

The Volvo driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say what her injuries are.

Police said any charges will be determined once the initial investigation is completed.

