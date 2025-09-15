Family, colleagues mourn death of ‘Walking Dead’ script supervisor killed in hit-and-run crash

ATLANTA — Family and colleagues in the film industry are grieving the loss of Amy Lacy, a longtime script supervisor for “The Walking Dead,” who died after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Lacy, 62, was driving back from a hike with two of her children on Sept. 1 when police say a speeding driver hit their vehicle at the intersection of Mt. Paran Road and Northside Parkway.

“I got a text like, right, immediately, immediately, there’s been a crash,” her sister, Bitz Haley, recalled.

Her family said Lacy was spending time with her daughter and two sons before sending the youngest son off to the military. Authorities said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Buck Rollins, initially ran from the scene before later turning himself in. He is now facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle.

“Every memory that I have of her, she’s smiling,” her niece, Erin Haley said.

“She connected people and she just drew people in because of her light and her energy and her love and her joy and her laughter,” her sister added.

Her family told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that Lacy grew up in Jefferson City, Tennessee, and loved nature from a young age. They recounted a time on The Walking Dead set where she ended up in the ICU for 10 days but had a positive attitude.

“She almost died. She got Rocky Mountain fever, whatever it is, from a tick. But when she saw the tick, she said, ‘Oh, I got a tick on my birthday, on my belly button. That’s got to be good luck,’” her sister recalled.

The family also had a green burial for her this past Sunday.

“It’s in the woods, and she was buried in a shroud, everything biodegradable, and it’s so beautiful,” her friend, Rebecca Senoglu said.

Despite their grief, Lacy’s family said they hold a complicated mix of emotions toward the man accused of causing the crash. “They have compassion. His life’s ruined too, and his family, and they know this. I mean, they’re angry, you know, they’re—it’s so unnecessary,” her sister said.

Loved ones said Lacy was more than just a positive presence on set.

“She wasn’t just on set because she made you feel good. She was on set because she was excellent at her job,” her niece said.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, remembering Lacy as a mother of three, a skilled professional, and a woman with a big heart.

“It’s holding us up. I have, I have felt like my feet aren’t on the ground for, you know, two weeks,” her sister said.

Her family said they take comfort in the impact she leaves behind. “Amy’s ripple is positive, even in the negative event, it’s very positive,” her sister said.

Lacy was also an organ donor, and her family said her decision is already saving lives.

Records show Rollins had previously been arrested for DUI in 2020, less than a mile from the crash site.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Lacy’s family through this difficult time. Donations can be made here.

