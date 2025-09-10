Man accused of walking away from fatal hit-and-run carrying his golf clubs

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Atlanta, Atlanta police said Tuesday.

The crash that happened on Sept. 1 at Northside Parkway NW and Mount Paran Road NW resulted in the death of 62-year-old Amy Lacy and injuries to two others.

The accident involved a Hyundai Elantra driven by 31-year-old Buck Rollins and a Toyota Prius driven by Oliver Lacy, with passengers Adrian and Amy Lacy.

The collision occurred as the Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on Mount Paran Road NW after the traffic signal turned green, police said. The Hyundai Elantra, traveling westbound on Northside Parkway NW, lost control, went airborne and struck the Prius on the driver’s side.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Following the impact, both vehicles spun, and the Prius came to rest in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the Elantra walked away from the scene with his golf clubs, leaving his vehicle behind.

All three occupants of the Prius were taken to the hospital, with Amy Lacy in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

Rollins, the driver of the Elantra, contacted police two days after the crash, stating he had been golfing before the crash and walked home afterward.

Rollins later turned himself in to Fulton County Jail and was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding.

According to the arrest warrant, Rollins claimed to have suffered a seizure during the crash.

Data from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the Elantra was traveling at 90 mph five seconds before impact and 56 mph at the time of impact, casting doubt on his claim, police said. The speed limit on the roadway is 45 mph.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group