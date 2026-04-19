Woman found shot, dead at metro Atlanta home; person of interest in custody

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman at a home on Heritage Crossing.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the home on Saturday night, around 10:45 p.m.

At the home, they entered the house and found a woman with multiple gun shot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest is in custody, and based on what the sheriff’s office said were previous calls at the home, the incident was domestic related.

The death is still under investigation, according to deputies. Neither the person of interest, nor the victim, have been identified.

It was unclear if the person of interest would face charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group