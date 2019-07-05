Who shot up this home, leaving teen dead, another person injured?

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County investigators are trying to find whoever shot up a Tiffany Drive home on the Fourth of July, killing one teen and critically injuring another person.
The victim’s family confirmed the identity of the murder victim as 19-year-old Aaron Quintavious Huff, of Conyers. Deputies, however, are still not officially releasing the names of the victims.
Deputies got the 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after neighbors heard gunshots and saw people scrambling away from the house.
“About six or seven gunshots, and I went around and thought it might have been somebody working on a roof,” said neighbor Rick Lockett. “And then I saw two guys run across my yard, one carrying three guns, a white guy, and a black guy with a gun in his hand.”
Lockett described the weapons as both handguns and short rifles.
Two doors down, Angie Jackson heard the shots, too, and saw people running through her yard on her security cameras.
“I heard, 'pow, pow,' maybe like three gunshots,” Jackson said. “Maybe about two seconds later, I see somebody running across my backyard, and I said, 'Did I just see somebody?'”
Rockdale County deputies would only confirm they are looking at “persons of interest” in the shooting case. They did say the injured person was life flighted to Atlanta Medical Center, but that person’s condition is not known.
