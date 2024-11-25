‘We want to know what happened:’ Rockdale family seeks answers after man found dead in trailer

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Rockdale County man, whose decomposing body was discovered in a trailer at a mattress manufacturing facility where he doesn’t work, fear he may have been locked in the trailer.

“Last week we were told there is video footage at the mattress company that shows him running over a fence. We would like to look at that footage,” said relative Shondricka Williams.

The family says 27-year-old Joshua Armour, a father of two, went by ambulance to a local hospital on Oct. 22 but then checked out. They say a few days later he made a disturbing call to a family member.

“He called his uncle and he was screaming on the phone, like really loud. Saying, “Get away from me, don’t touch me, get away from me”, and then the phone just went dead,” said Armour’s stepmother, Shanta Wheeler.

On Oct. 29, a worker at the facility checking transport trailers discovered Armour’s body.

The Rockdale County coroner told Channel 2 Action News they are awaiting toxicology test results before ruling on the cause of death.

Family members say Armour was a generous person and a loving father.

“A great father, a great person. He gave the warmest hugs. He was always in a great mood. He was always helpful. Always there,” said Williams.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for an update on their investigation and is waiting to hear back.

