ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a woman who was already under arrest violently attacked a police officer.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie obtained video of the bizarre incident.
The woman allegedly asked the officer for help with her shoes, and then she tackled, punched and bit the officer.
The trick she used to slip out of her handcuffs and what’s next in the investigation, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
