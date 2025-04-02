SWAT team responds to shooting at Conyers apartment complex, shooter on the run

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Conyers police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager after an argument at an apartment complex.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, 911 received a report of a shooting at Keswick Village Apartments & Townhomes on Centennial Olympic Parkway.

According to Capt. Quantavis Garcia of Conyers Police Department, when officers arrived, they found the victim and he was taken to the hospital.

Garcia did not say the victim’s age, but described him as a teenager and said he was stable.

He also said police believe there is a high possibility that the suspect is under the age of 18.

Witnesses described the suspect and pointed out an apartment where they saw the suspect go after the shooting.

That apartment ended up being the address where the suspect lives.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and surrounded the apartment, while the Conyers Police Department Criminal Investigations Division secured a search warrant for the apartment.

The SWAT team made attempts to contact anyone inside the apartment but did not get a response.

Once they entered the front door of the apartment and deployed chemical gas inside in an effort to drive anyone inside the apartment outside, they discovered the suspect was not inside.

Garcia said police believe that the suspect left before the SWAT team was able to arrive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told police that they saw a group of teenagers hanging out before the shooting.

The suspect is described as a Black male. He was wearing an oversized black hoodie, blue jeans, slides, and a ski mask at the time of the shooting.

Garcia said there is a high possibility that the victim and the shooter know each other.

When asked if he had any advice for the shooter, Garcia said, “Turn himself in. Our criminal investigation along with our agency will be relentless in the pursuit of taking him into custody. We will keep violent crime out of our city. And we will take you into custody and bring you to justice.”

It wasn’t the first violent incident that Conyers police investigated on Tuesday.

Less than a mile away from the apartment complex, police investigated a murder-suicide.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact us at 770-483-6600.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group