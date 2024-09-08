Suspect arrested after homicide in Rockdale County, sheriff says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a person shot call at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Knox Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner.

RCSO officials say their investigation is ongoing.

