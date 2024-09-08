Georgia teen accused of abusing 18-month-old toddler

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a child abuse case in Troup County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Thursday, Lagrange police began investigating an alleged child abuse of an 18-month-old child.
According to police, the incident occurred at an undisclosed location within the city limits of LaGrange.
TRENDING STORIES:
- President, CEO of Waffle House dies
- Sketches released of suspects accused of robbing Carrollton city contractor at gunpoint
- Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence
The suspect, 19-year-old Antoine Felix, turned himself in at the LaGrange Police Department on Saturday.
Felix is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated battery, and cruelty to a child in the first degree.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group