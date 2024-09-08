Georgia teen accused of abusing 18-month-old toddler

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a child abuse case in Troup County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Lagrange police began investigating an alleged child abuse of an 18-month-old child.

According to police, the incident occurred at an undisclosed location within the city limits of LaGrange.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, 19-year-old Antoine Felix, turned himself in at the LaGrange Police Department on Saturday.

Felix is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated battery, and cruelty to a child in the first degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Illegal dumping caught on camera outside DeKalb restaurant





©2024 Cox Media Group