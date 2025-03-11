Rockdale woman wants to know how dog got a new home after attack sent her to the hospital

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County woman wants answers as to how a dog that attacked her and left her hospitalized was able to move from Rockdale County to a new home.

“My skin was just hanging open to the bone,” recalls Erica Mays. “Next thing I know, he goes to this arm, and then he goes to my leg and I felt his teeth just sink into my skin. I thought I was going to die in that moment.”

Mayes told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan about the moments she was attacked by a friend’s dog at a Conyers home. She said she was eventually able to break free, but the damage was done.

“I can’t even make a fist,” said Mayes.

Rockdale County sheriff’s deputies and Animal Control responded and required the dog to be kept in quarantine by the owner for 10 days.

It was during that time that Erica said she saw a Facebook post of the same dog who attacked her.

“I go online on social media and she’s selling it. They’re selling the dog,” said Mayes.

Rockdale County shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read,

“Animal Control staff was able to make contact with the new owner of the dog and received a video (date and time stamped) showing the dog was alive and well. The new owner stated the dog would live with them in Kentucky or if they had any issues with the dog they would euthanize with their vet, if needed. The victim was then contacted with an update on the dog’s status and release from quarantine.

Since animals are considered personal property, Animal Control cannot take the dog from the owner or make a decision to euthanize or not return said property. A Judge is the only person that can order those things to take place. Animal Control was going to pursue classification of the dog due to the severity of the bite wounds. However, once the ownership of the dog was transferred to a new person who lives in another state, we no longer have jurisdiction.”

Mayes’ concern now is what happens if the dog attacks again. “What if it kills a child? It’s tasted blood.”

Rockdale County said since this attack happened in the home, it wasn’t a violation of city ordinance, so the owner wasn’t cited.

Mayes now has a GoFundMe to get back up on her feet.

