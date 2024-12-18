Rockdale jail deputy arrested after sheriff’s office contraband investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a current detention deputy working at the Rockdale County Jail. The deputy was arrested on Dec. 13.

Upon further investigation, a former office employee was also arrested on Dec. 16 in connection to the presence of prohibited items at the county jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is still an active investigation into prohibited items being brought into the jail.

“I am proud of the swift investigation being performed by my team. I want to be clear that all leads will be thoroughly investigated and anyone who is implicated in bringing prohibited items into the Rockdale County Jail will be held accountable and charged according to the state laws of Georgia. I hold every one of my employees at a different level of accountability and there is a level of community trust that is associated with this career,” Sheriff Eric J. Levett said in a statement.

He said that there was “absolutely no exception in any case of misconduct by any employee of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office that will go unanswered.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and fluid and more information will be released later on.

The identities of the current detention deputy and the former employee were not released.

