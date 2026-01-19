Rockdale County urges residents to volunteer for annual PIT Count

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Government is asking for volunteers to help with the annual Point-in-Time Count.

Rockdale County is not the only metro area to request volunteers for the initiative. Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Fulton County put out a similar call.

The yearly count is used to “better understand homelessness and secure funding for housing and support services,” county officials said.

This year, the PIT will be held from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 27, starting at the Pine Log Park Pavilion.

According to the county, no prior experience is needed to volunteer and individuals will be set up in teams, and trained, for the count requirements.

The county also said they’re looking for “early birds,” due to the timing of the count.

For those who want to help with donations of coats, socks, hats, gloves or hygiene products, the county said to email them here.

Volunteers can register for the 2026 PIT Count here.

