Tracking possible winter weather this weekend across North Georgia

ATLANTA — For the second weekend in a row, Georgia could be facing more winter weather.

“With cold air coming in from the north and tropical moisture moving in from the south, this is the kind of pattern that can lead to winter weather across the southeast,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monahan said still too early for specific details as to when and what we will exactly see.

“A lot can shift over the next few days, and it’s something we’re going to be monitoring hour by hour,” Monahan said.

As of right now, the timing for a possible winter mix will be later in the day on Saturday into Sunday.

Monahan said rain, freezing rain, and snow will all be possible over the area.

