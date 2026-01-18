‘It’s beautiful:’ Upson County treated to 2 inches of snow

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — About two inches of snow blanketed Upson County early Sunday morning, with roads staying mostly clear and emergency officials reporting no weather-related accidents.

The snowflakes began falling shortly before 6 a.m., quickly blanketing cars, grass and trees.

“I enjoy it,” Randy Grizzard told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims outside the Piggly Wiggly store in Thomaston. “It cleans the air. Kids get to play in it, have a good time.”

Deaton Dean, 11, went outside and coaxed a few snowballs from the white mantle on his yard. Snow this far south is a precious thing.

“This is like my second time experiencing snow, because it normally never snows here,” Deaton told Channel 2 Action News. “I’m just excited because it’s like my second time experiencing this much snow.”

“Enough to play in,” his mother, Krystin Day, added.

The roads remained in good shape – mostly wet, not icy or slushy.

Mims also spotted Georgia Department of Transportation salt truck driving through Thomaston.

It’s more snow than many around here expected.

“This is definitely a surprise,” Day said. “We woke up about 5 o’clock this morning, looked outside and it was definitely a surprise.”

The neighborhoods had a serene quality about them, their trees like crystal.

For Terlisha Raines, the snow day made for a good day to let productivity melt away. Here’s what she planned to do for the day:

“Nothing,” Raines said. “I’m going to go home and cook. Cook me some soup. It’s good soup weather.”

By late morning, the sun was melting the snow away, but it provided a rare wintertime treat for several hours.

“It’s beautiful,” Day said. “I couldn’t do this every day, but it’s definitely beautiful for us small town people.”

©2026 Cox Media Group