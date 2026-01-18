With snow potential ahead, south metro and Georgia prepare

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cold weather is on the way, and some of our southern counties are preparing for any winter precipitation that may fall.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live in Henry County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said starting at midnight, they will have crews working 12-hour shifts, monitoring state roads and interstates.

People in downtown McDonough say they’ll be preparing for the cold weather moving in overnight.

Seth McNair and Brannon Keele spend time outside in downtown McDonough collecting donations for their Helmet of Salvation ministry.

But they say they may have to change strategies over the next couple days.

“I think Georgia is one of the few states where you can have all four seasons in one month,” McNair said.

They weren’t the only ones preparing for the cold.

“I am Southern, so I’ve got my milk, and I’ve got my bread, but my biggest concern is I have 13 chickens, so keeping them warm,” Dahlia Bao said.

The Henry County Emergency Management director told Rogers they were confident the county will see minor impacts, so they would not be activating their emergency operations center.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says little to no accumulation is expected across metro Atlanta.

They would, however, have DOT crews reporting overnight.

While crews will be hard at work, people i talked to say they’ll be enjoying the cold weather from the comfort of their couch.

“I like to cozy up with a good book, a nice cup of tea and just relax,” one persons aid.

Henry County EMA said crews just had a practice for inclement weather response last month, where they worked on things like clearing trees out of roads quickly, so they say they’ll be ready.

