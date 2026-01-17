Evening showers south of metro Atlanta starting as rain may mix and change over to snow overnight

ATLANTA — Skies will stay mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday, with showers developing later this evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says as temperatures drop overnight, rain is expected to mix with and transition to snow for parts of central Georgia and far southern counties of north Georgia.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday for Upson, Jasper, and Putnam counties, where ¼ to ½ inch of snow is possible. Slick roads could develop, especially on bridges and overpasses, and in areas where lingering moisture freezes.

Deon says areas along and south of Interstate 85 could see some snowflakes overnight. If snow reaches closer to metro Atlanta, little to no accumulation is expected.

This will be fast-moving, with precipitation ending by late Sunday morning.

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will be sunny but cold and brisk.

