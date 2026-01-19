Funeral home catches on fire, staff and firefighters pull bodies out

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A funeral home caught on fire Sunday and firefighters are still working to put out hotspots Monday morning.

The fire happened at the Cooks Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations home on Northeast Broad Street in Fairburn. The road remains closed between Elder Street and Estes Drive.

The Fairburn Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon and requested assistance from the City of South Fulton.

Officials said the building was heavily damaged. The funeral home staff and firefighters were able to pull out four bodies that were inside the building. The bodies were taken to another funeral home for storage and safekeeping, according to Fire Marshal Chris Campbell.

No firefighters or funeral home staff members were injured.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

