Fulton County officials put out calls for volunteers in annual homelessness count

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County government is asking for volunteers to step up for the 2026 Point In Time count.

The annual PIT count is used to canvass communities across the United States to get a check on the scope of homelessness in each area.

Fulton County Department of Community Development staff are asking for extra volunteers to help perform this count, which can impact services funding.

PIT count data is used each year to help determine how resources and services are allocated, according to the county.

The Fulton County-specific effort focuses on areas outside of the City of Atlanta, which performs its own PIT count each year.

Street canvassing for the county PIT will be held on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in South Fulton and Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. in North Fulton, officials said.

Online registration is available for prospective volunteers until Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group