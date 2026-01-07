Cobb County commission to host public meetings for 2028 SPLOST funding

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At an upcoming meeting, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will vote on a preliminary list of projects to fund through the 2028 SPLOST tax allocations.

According to the county, the initial vote will be on Jan. 13.

Following that vote, which will go through projects to be funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax increases, a series of nine public meetings will be held from Jan. 15 to March 10 across Cobb County.

Each meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the county.

In a release from the county, officials noted that Cobb County voters have “consistently approved a series of SPLOST programs over the years,” and that those projects had been “transformational.”

The county said the initial meeting on Jan. 13 is required by state law to start the SPLOST collaboration process.

Multiple Cobb County mayors shared their excitement and support for SPLOST projects and how it can help communities improve aging infrastructure and provide big benefits to voters.

Meetings to discuss SPLOST 2028 projects will be held at the following locations and dates, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

Jan. 15 - Tim D Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta

- Tim D Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta Jan. 21 – Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell

– Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell Jan. 22 – Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell

– Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell Jan. 29 – Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Rd NE, Marietta

– Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Rd NE, Marietta Feb. 5 – West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs

– West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs Feb. 12 – Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St, Acworth

– Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St, Acworth Feb. 25 - Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St, Smyrna

- Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St, Smyrna March 5 – Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta

– Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta March 10 – Kennesaw Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr, Kennesaw

