New program in Rockdale helps those with dementia, Alzheimer’s who are prone to wandering off

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A new program in Rockdale County has been created to help those who are prone to wandering off.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said this new Wander Alert Program is intended to help those suffering from cognitive or intellectual disorders.
The sheriff’s office said it will consider those with the following intellectual or cognitive disorders for this program:
- Dementia (memory loss, confusion (time/place), difficulty completing familiar tasks, behavior changes/mood swings).
- Autism
- Down Syndrome
- Any intellectual/developmental disability
Rockdale County residents are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office if they know someone who fits this criteria.
Anyone interested in the program is asked to contact Major LeJohn Tate at LeJohn.Tate@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.
