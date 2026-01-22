Metro Atlanta police department partners with Flock, encourages residents to join network

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers PD announced a partnership with Flock Safety and is inviting residents and businesses who have their own surveillance cameras to either register their cameras or integrate their feeds to the network.

“By joining the program, you help enhance emergency preparedness and enable police, fire, and public safety professionals to better assess and rapidly respond to criminal activity and emergencies,” the police department said in a social media post.

Flock said businesses and residents can also buy a camera that connects with local law enforcement and first responders.

“We’ll even handle the installation,” Flock said.

Flock said residents can also register their camera with law enforcement, which “lets law enforcement know you have footage that could help during a criminal investigation. Agencies do not have live access to your camera feed—you choose what you share.”

Comments on the post were flooded with negative remarks, some citing privacy concerns posed by the partnership.

Though law enforcement has touted surveillance cameras and other high-tech tools in the fight against crime, some have pointed out problems with the growth in surveillance.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month on a former member of law enforcement accused of using the department’s Flock account in an illegal manner. A former Echols County, Ga., sheriff’s office employee was arrested and accused of stalking people using the department’s Flock account.

Similarly, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported when a Sandy Springs police officer was fired under similar allegations in October.

Reports also say that law enforcement is using the system to potentially support federal law enforcement’s immigration crackdown, the tech media company 404 Media reported.

The Atlanta Police Department explicitly denied those allegations when asked by Channel 2 Action News in December.

Flock’s responded to privacy concerns with an explainer page that details the legal issues surrounding the cameras’ uses.

Though Flock says that the federal government doesn’t have backdoor access to the cameras, it notes, “Collaboration with federal agencies is the customer’s choice.”

Flock stopped its cooperation with federal agencies, Channel 2 Action News reported in August, “because of confusion and concern about the purpose of their investigations.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Conyers PD for more information on this partnership.

