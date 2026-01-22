Winter storm watch expanded; freezing rain, ice could cause widespread outages

The winter storm watch has expanded for more of north Georgia and metro Atlanta ahead of a storm with the potential of significant impacts.

A winter storm watch will be in effect Saturday through Monday morning for the following counties:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton

Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe

Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield and Wilkes

It also includes Clay County, North Carolina in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area.

Winter storm watch

The highest confidence of winter weather impacts is primarily coming from freezing rain and ice.

Accumulation on trees and power lines will likely causing widespread power outages from the north Georgia mountains to the northern metro Atlanta area.

A transition over to a cold rain is possible Sunday evening across metro Atlanta.

A cold rain/freezing rain mix is possible, but impacts should be much lower south of the metro, including LaGrange, Griffin and Thomaston, as warmer air moves in.

There will be a bit of transition likely with some period of rain as we head into Sunday around parts of metro Atlanta and southward. The greatest threat for dangerous travel and power outages will occur for Northeast Georgia.

