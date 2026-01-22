Gov. Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm threat

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for a winter weather system this weekend.

Kemp announced the executive order during a news briefing on Thursday morning. It will stay in effect through next week.

The order allows the state to activate its operations center and move resources around to help with potential impacts. It also allows for the governor to utilize the Georgia National Guard if needed.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a winter storm watch has been issued for over dozen of counties and is likely to expand later today.

The primary concern within the watch area is for the potential for significant freezing rain and icing. Monahan says even if your county isn’t currently under the watch, treat it like it is and start preparing.

