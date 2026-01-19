Deadly hit and run solved in part by Smyrna’s real-time crime center

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department says it’s solving more cases, thanks to advanced technology.

They used it to find the suspect of a deadly hit and run, who police said didn’t stop, over the weekend.

Police are tracking crime in real time, thanks to the real-time crime center, located in the Smyrna Police Department. What makes it so unique is the access it has to traffic cameras, license plate readers and more.

They say the technology helped them track a man who left the scene a hit and run that happened here along South Cobb Drive.

“The person who struck the victim left the scene of the accident, did not provide any medical aid, did not call 911,” said Lt. Meredith Holt of Smyrna PD.

Someone found a man dead along South Cobb Drive Saturday night. Police say within hours they knew who left the scene of the deadly hit and run.

“Here at our police department with our real time crime center our flock cameras our fuses technology we were able to locate the vehicle,” Holt said.

Police say they traced the car to Jafet Cruz.

Investigators say the victim wasn’t in a crosswalk, but Cruz is facing charges because he didn’t stop.

The Smyrna Police Department says it’s real-time crime center helped solve two major cases nearly back to back.

Traffic cameras gives police more eyes in more places in real time.

A major benefit for police as they searched for an 11-year-old girl who wandered from school last Thursday.

A man saw her the following morning and called police, but police say the real time crime center played an important role in the investigation.

Police deployed a drone to help in the investigation.

Smyrna’s real time crime center is just few than 2 years old. Cobb PD’s has been around much longer.

Some nearby jurisdictions use similar software.

