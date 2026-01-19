Georgia issues $25 million in fines against health insurance companies

ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced multiple health insurance companies would face a collective $25 million in fines.

King’s office said the companies violated Georgia’s Mental Health Parity laws, which require that insurers cover mental health and substance use disorder treatments the same way they cover physical health.

The Insurance Commissioner’s Office oversees private insurers and in a recent analysis found that companies had not complied with the law after reviewing annual data on insurance, processes and strategies for benefit applications and treatments.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again: insurance companies will not take advantage of consumers under my watch,” King said in a statement. “These companies are not above the law, and I am taking definitive action to hold them accountable for denying Georgians the care they need.”

Officials said the first mental health parity data report was produced in August 2023.

The findings of the report led to OCI performing market conduct examinations against 22 insurers offering benefits in Georgia.

“I want insurers to know that I am serious about the health and wellbeing of all Georgia consumers. I will not hesitate to take action against any company that continues to violate the law – no exceptions,” King said.

OCI published a series of Mental Health Orders for the following companies, related to the review:

Aetna Life Insurance Co. and Aetna Health Insurance Co.

1,843 violations



$1,843,000 in fines

Alliant Health Plans

926 violations



$926,000 in fines

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.

4,619 violations



$4,619,000 in fines

Caresource Georgia Co.

527 violations



$527,000 in fines

CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company and CIGNA HealthCare of Georgia, Inc.

2,058 violations



$2,058,000 in fines

Humana and Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia

821 violations



$821,000 in fines

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.

2,586 violations



$2,586,000 in fines

Kaiser Permanente Insurance Co.

289 violations



$289,000 in fines

Nippon Life Insurance Company of America

141 violations



$224,000 in fines

Oscar Health Plan of Georgia

10,247 violations



$10,247,000 in fines

United Healthcare Insurance Company, United Healthcare Insurance Company of the River Valley and United Healthcare of Georgia, Inc.

643 violations



$643,000 in fines

