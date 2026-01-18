Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ metro Atlanta suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says a manhunt is underway for someone they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to an alert from the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Lequan Stephens is wanted for charges of aggravated assault and damage to property.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated the county’s fugitive squad to find Stephens.

Anyone who sees Stephens is urged not to approach him. Instead, contact the sheriff’s office or call 911.

The sheriff’s office said additional felony charges for Stephens are pending.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

