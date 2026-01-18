UGA plan to demolish Legion Pool approved by Georgia Board of Regents

ATHENS, Ga. — The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents voted to approve demolition plans for the historic Legion Pool at the University of Georgia.

According to officials, the vote on Tuesday means both the pool and the associated bathhouse and pavilion on South Lumpkin Street will be removed as they are “no longer advantageously useful to UGA or other units of the University System of Georgia.”

The Regents also authorized a request to Gov. Brian Kemp to sign an executive order for the building removal.

The Legion Pool was built in 1936 as a 12,750 square-foot pool made of reinforced concrete. However, due to its age, the pool is currently described as in failing condition, according to officials.

During swim season, the pool loses a minimum of 24,000 gallons every day, and student use of the pool and bathhouse has declined significantly, according to documents from the Board of Regents.

Only 1,071 students visited the facilities in question in 2025, an 80% drop from visits in 1999. The university also said in documents shared with USG for consideration that “Despite students being the smallest user group, their student activity fees subsidize the Pool’s operating losses, which have totaled $438,000 over the past five years.”

The adjacent bathhouse is a single-story structure over a partial basement, also built in 1936. Documents on the demolition plan say the 6,500 square-foot structure is in fair condition.

“Over the last 15 years, the Division of Student Affairs has spent $309,197 on annual repairs and maintenance, and the Facilities Management Division has absorbed an additional $465,504, bringing total repair and maintenance investments to $774,701,” the university said in a previous statement.

The factors of operating costs, low utilization and not being physically sustainable led UGA to determine it was no longer viable to continue operations, thus the request to demolish the structures.

Now that demolition is approved, UGA plans to get approval for redeveloping the adjacent Legion Field in order to incorporate the pool and bathhouse site into construction of an amphitheater with terraced hillside seating.

“After carefully reviewing the facility’s long-term sustainability, the costs required to address significant maintenance needs and the feedback we received through the GEPA process, we believe this plan is the best path forward for our students and our campus,” Michelle Cook, vice president for student affairs, said in a previous statement. “Our goal is to create a space that is active, welcoming and flexible and one that reflects how students use campus today, while also being a responsible steward of student resources.”

