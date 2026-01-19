Georgia mother, 2 young kids killed in wrong-way DUI crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother and her two children died after a crash with a wrong-way driver. The other driver was under the influence, according to investigators.

The crash happened Jan. 14 along Hwy 82. Bernedine Spann, 32, and Ja’Leah Spann, 13, were killed in the crash. Jaxton Spann, 7, died several days later on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"Bernedine also leaves behind another son, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident and is now grieving the devastating loss of his mother, brother, and sister," Rodney Coleman wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Georgia State Patrol told WALB-TV that Sheria Goddard was driving the wrong-way in her Hyundai Tucson and crashed into the Spann’s Honda Accord. WALB-TV reports Goddard and a passenger in her car were taken to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ja’Leah Spann was an eighth grader at Randolph County Middle School and her brother, Jaxton, attended Randolph County Elementary School.

The district remembered Ja’Leah as a girl who “touched many hearts” and Jaxton bringing “joy, light and warmth,” to school.

“As a community, let us lean on one another, extend grace, and hold fast to faith as we walk through this season of mourning together. May God’s peace, which surpasses all understanding, guard our hearts and minds,” the district said.

GSP has not said what charges Goddard will face. A GoFundMe has been set up here for the Spann family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group